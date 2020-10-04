APD investigating crash that sent pedestrian to hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian who was critically injured Saturday. Officials say responded to a crash Sunday around 2:00 p.m. on Cutler west of Fourth Street NW.

The pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle was transported to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition. It is unclear what caused the crash or if any arrests have been made. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

