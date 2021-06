ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is responding to a crash on Carlisle involving a pedestrian. Officials say she died on scene. Carlisle is closed at Los Arboles and will remain closed while APD investigates.

They are asking drivers to seek an alternate route for the time being. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.