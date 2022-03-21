ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a persons death on Juan Tabo and the eastbound I-40 overpass. APD along with Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent out just before 11 Sunday morning.

Police say a motorist called to report a body in the area. Crews had to use specialized equipment to collect the body. APD has not released names or a cause of death.