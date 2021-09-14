APD investigating armed robbery, fatal shooting near airport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Subway on Gibson Blvd. on Tuesday morning. They say someone walked into the business with a gun and tried to rob them.

APD says an officer arrived and discovered someone had been shot and died on the scene. The scene is still active and it is not yet known if employees or the accused offender are deceased, or if multiple shots were exchanged. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

