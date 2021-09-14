APD investigating armed robbery, fatal shooting near airport

[1] Video shows the aftermath of fatal July crash - Albuquerque Police say they're still waiting for critical toxicology results before charging a man for a deadly crash that killed two people. In late July, Robert and Bonnie Hartwig's SUV was hit near Lomas and Louisiana, killing them both. The truck belonging to 35-year-old Omar Martinez, who is being investigated for the crash, exploded. Martinez survived and while he has not been charged, witnesses told police Martinez was "flying down Lomas," ran a red light, and t-boned the Hartwig's SUV. Court records show Martinez has two prior DWI convictions.

[2] Justice Department’s oversight on APD’s use-of-force monitoring could change - Major changes could be happening in the way the Department of Justice oversees the Albuquerque Police Department. This was after a major announcement by the US Attorney General. The city police and even the police union are all in agreement, the Albuquerque Police Department has been under the scrutiny of the justice department for years after the federal government found a pattern of excessive force. The US Attorney General announced some changes including set terms for monitors, which can only be renewed after an assessment of their performance and cost-effectiveness. The Attorney General also wants monitors to bring any future settlements to an end without a heavy price tag.