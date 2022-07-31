ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries and later died. On Saturday around 4:16 p.m., 39-year-old Michael Sherwood was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital with unknown injuries.

Sherwood died on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. APD homicide detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death.