ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. They say a person was found dead in the street near 60th St. and Churchill Rd. around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the person appears to have been shot, but no further information was given. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.