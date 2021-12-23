APD investigating after person found dead at apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on the west side. Officers found one person dead around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Bluewater Road near Central Ave. and Unser Blvd.
Details are limited. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.