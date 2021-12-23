APD investigating after person found dead at apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is living his lifelong dream, and proving hard work and determination really does pay off. "He would hear the truck coming, and he'd say, 'Nana, there comes the trash,'" said Rachel Barajas, remembering her grandson's obsession with the trash truck.

For as long as Phillip Barajas can remember, he's been fascinated with garbage trucks. After years of watching the trucks drive in front of his home, he knew he wanted to someday drive one himself. So, a young Barajas sent multiple letters to the Solid Waste Department, requesting a tour of the facility.