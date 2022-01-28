ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives are at an Uptown Albuquerque apartment complex after a man was found dead Friday. Officers responded to the Skyline Uptown Apartments on Louisiana and Constitution just before 7 p.m. and found the man dead on the property.
No other details have been released. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.