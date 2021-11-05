APD investigating after driver crashes, dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a crash Friday evening near Juan Tabo Boulevard and Singing Arrow Avenue in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department says a gray truck was the only vehicle involved.

It’s unknown what caused the crash but an ABQ Ride bus stop was smashed up with the truck nearby. APD says the driver of the truck died on the scene. No one else was hurt.

