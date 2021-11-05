APD investigating after driver crashes, dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Too many people are using the University of New Mexico's North Golf Course but not to golf. Now, UNM is making some changes to crack down on those after-hour visitors. At night, community members have veered off from the walking trail surrounding the North Golf Course, letting their dogs off-leash, something the university hopes to curb.

"There's been an increase in aggression of dogs and people have been bit, other pets have been bit," said Cinnamon Blair with the University of New Mexico's communications and marketing team. "More people are going onto the course, itself, and using it for other activities, including while golfers are playing, so that's really dangerous."