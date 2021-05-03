APD investigating after body, mannequin found in arroyo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found floating in an arroyo. Albuquerque Fire Rescue‘s Swift Water Team was originally called to a possible rescue in a flood channel near Juan Tabo Monday evening.

Officials say it turned out to be a man who was already dead and a mannequin. They ended up all the way up on the Sandia Pueblo where crews pulled them from the water. The Albuquerque Police Department has not given any more details about how they believe the body ended up there only that it is being investigated as a homicide.