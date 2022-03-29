ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning. APD says officers were responding to the area near the Ambassador Inn at 1520 Candelaria where they found an individual dead at the scene. Police say officers identified a suspect and after a short pursuit with the suspect officers fired their weapons.

APD says no officers were injured and the suspect was not struck. The suspect was taken into custody. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and an Officer-involved shooting. No other details have been released

Candelaria will be shut down in both directions between Edith and I-25 for several hours while police investigate. The southbound frontage road is also shut down at Comanche and Griegos.