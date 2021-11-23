APD investigating 2 serious crashes in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two serious crashes on Tuesday. One of them happened at Louisiana and Claremont. One person died on the scene and two vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

APD was also called to a crash near Montgomery and Washington. Witnesses say a person was standing in the median in the middle of Montgomery and walked in front of a car and was hit. Police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.