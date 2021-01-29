APD investigates two separate homicides Friday

Yellow crime scene tape stretches around the parking lots of the Ramada behind Office Depot on Hotel Circle as Albuquerque Police investigates a fatal stabbing. Police are also at a similar scene near the Airport. // Jeff Ringrose, KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it is investigating two separate homicides on Friday. One took place in the southeast part of the city while the other took place in the northeast region.

According to police, officers responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Albuquerque Airport on Yale around 9 a.m. where a woman was reported to be deceased. APD reports the death was deemed to be suspicious and homicide detectives were called in to investigate. Early reports said this death was the result of a stabbing. Officials with the APD homicide unit have clarified that there was no indication a stabbing took place.

Police say they were called to a separate incident Friday afternoon at a hotel in the area of Hotel Circle northeast Albuquerque north of I-40 and Eubank. Authorities state that one individual was discovered wounded and was transported to the hospital where they died from their wounds.

This incident is also being investigated as a homicide. The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.