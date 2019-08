ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was an extra police presence around Isotopes Park on Friday night during First Responders Night.

Across the street, the Albuquerque Police Department investigated a suspicious package found in the UNM Football Stadium parking lot. The roads in the area were closed during that time.

APD eventually determined it was safe and gave it the all-clear. No word on what it was.