APD police vehicles are seen outside the Walmart at Coors and Ellison on Wednesday, January 22. (KRQE Kenneth McGlothin)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious device inside a vehicle at a Walmart in northwest Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. Police report the Walmart at Coors and Ellison is under a shelter-in-place as APD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit secures the device.

The public is asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide details as they are made available.