ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old in northeast Albuquerque Friday. According to APD, officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park, located at 7401 San Pedro Dr.

Police say a child was found dead at a mobile home in the park. An investigation is underway at this time. No other information about the investigation have been released.