APD investigates suspicious death in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation into a suspicious death tied up a downtown Albuquerque intersection for hours Monday in the area of 4th Street and Coal Avenue. The intersection was not cleared until after 9 p.m. Monday night. Albuquerque Police has not released any details about what happened there. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.
