APD investigates shooting near Zuni, Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new City of Albuquerque investigation at a public swimming pool shows rampant time card fraud and lack of supervision among the workers. Workers were clocking each other in and out, left and right, padding their paychecks. According to an Inspector General report, a tipster alerted the city that workers were committing time card fraud including the two bosses.

The city's Inspector General said the pool manager clocked her aquatic program coordinator in or out 131 times over a three-month period earlier this year. There are also almost 50 seasonal and part-time workers at the pool, some of them were also showing up late and leaving early then clocking each other in and out to pad their timesheets. The IG report said employee badges and scan cards are all left pinned to a corkboard making it easy for them to clock each other in and out.