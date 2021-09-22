APD investigates shooting near Zuni, Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in southeast Albuqureque Wednesday afternoon. Details are limited but APD says they responded to the scene near Zuni and Louisiana around 4 p.m.

They say the victim was badly injured and taken to the hospital. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provides updates as soon as they become available.

