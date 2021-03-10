APD investigates shooting near Explora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Natural History Museum in Old Town. A truck with its door open was seen on 18th Street, which runs between Explora and the museum. The museum is not currently open because of COVID-19 issues. All police will say is that a person was taken to the hospital and APD is investigating.

Neighbors were surprised to hear about a shooting in their neighborhood. “We were bringing our dogs to the park and an ambulance passed us at first, then cops come flying by. We didn’t realize it was this close to us; We thought farther down but it was right here,” a neighbor said.

Officers on scene say they are collecting surveillance video from nearby in an attempt to figure out what happened. They say the man was talking when he was taken to the hospital. No other information was provided.