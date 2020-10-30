APD investigates shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened on Central near 47th Street.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. No other information was provided at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

