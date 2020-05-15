APD on scene of a shooting investigation near Louisiana and Kathryn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Albuquerque Thursday night.

Just after 8 p.m., APD says they were sent to 820 Louisiana Boulevard Southeast after getting a call of someone being shot. APD says when officers arrived they discovered five individuals with gunshot wounds.

APD says it appears that some type of altercation happened in a parking lot resulting in the shooting. APD says all individuals were transported to the hospital with conditions ranging from stable to critical condition.

