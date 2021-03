ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - As temperatures warm up, this is the time of year when people usually start hitting the city pools or signing up for softball. However, the City of Albuquerque says you might have to wait a while longer as the city's Parks and Recreation Department prepares for a COVID-safe reopening. The city's indoor pools are open for lap swim but if you've traveled out-of-state recently, they're asking that you still quarantine for two weeks, even as the state has relaxed that policy.

"As the pools are an indoor activity and primarily they are maskless," said Kent Vigil, head pool manager for the Los Altos cluster and acting aquatic manager this week. "Once people are in the water, we want to make sure that we're maintaining the best COVID-safe practices that we can for anyone that comes into our facility."