APD investigates shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is investigating a shooting Monday night.

APD says at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers were called to the Whispering Sands Apartments located near Central in reference to a shots fired call. Police say as officers arrived on the scene, a second call came in from Kaseman Hospital. The hospital reported a male arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say the male was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information becomes available.