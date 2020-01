ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are on scene of a possible shooting in northwest Albuquerque.

Police say early Wednesday morning they got calls of gunshots at a home near Ladera and Atrisco. When they arrived they found a man dead.

Investigators will now begin looking for evidence to help determine who did it.

At this time the victim’s identity has not been released.

Information is limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.