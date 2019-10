ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in the foothills that has sent a victim to the hospital.

Police say the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Canyon Hills Road NE near Lomas and Tramway. A victim has been taken to a local hospital.

Their condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.