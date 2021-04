ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city waits to get the results of a recent feasibility study that will reveal the best location for a new New Mexico United soccer stadium, it looks like the Rail Yards is very much still in the mix as a potential spot. City officials and neighbors took a private tour through the Rail Yard site Wednesday and during that meeting, the mayor's office said nothing is set in stone, but acknowledged the Rail Yards is a strong competitor for a possible stadium.

"It's still pretty early," said Lawrence Rael, the City of Albuquerque's chief operating officer. "The good news is the site is big enough for a field, and for the facility. The challenge with the site is that it's pretty tight," Rael explained during that private tour.