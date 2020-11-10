APD investigating after loss prevention officer shot at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is investigating after a loss prevention officer was shot while attempting to apprehend a shoplifter Monday. Police say the incident happened at the Dillard’s in Cottonwood Mall. Police say the loss prevention officer was taken to the hospital with a “non-critical wound” and is in stable condition.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Latest Local News