ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police received a call Tuesday afternoon about a potential domestic dispute near 4th St. SW. Officers arrived and attempted to establish contact with the occupants, but were unsuccessful.

APD said the male subject is alone and has barricaded himself inside, refusing to come out. Officials say the incident has now been upgraded to a SWAT situation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.