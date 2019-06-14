New Mexico

Two-car crash in Albuquerque causes death of pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian has died after getting caught in the middle of a car crash.

It happened Friday around 1 p.m. near Mountain Road and Third Street. Albuquerque police say a driver headed south was hit by a truck headed east, causing it to spin onto the sidewalk.

A man walking near the intersection was crushed between the truck and a light pole. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.

