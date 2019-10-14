APD: Male shot in SWAT officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A subject has been shot by Albuquerque Police Department SWAT officers following reports of a domestic dispute.

Police say officers responded to the 400 block of Tennessee regarding a domestic dispute. Authorities say after arriving, officers were confronted by a male subject that was armed with a gun.

The individual then went back inside an apartment when police say SWAT teams were called in. Police say the male was shot by SWAT officers.

The male subject’s condition is unknown at this time. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.