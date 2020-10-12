APD investigates officer-involved shooting near Comanche and Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Foothills area command near Comanche and Tramway Monday afternoon.

Information is limited at this time, but police say no officers were injured. It’s also unknown what caused the shooting and police have not provided any suspect information at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

