APD investigates officer-involved shooting near Comanche and Tramway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police involved in shooting near Comanche and Tramway, Oct. 12, 2020.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Foothills area command near Comanche and Tramway Monday afternoon.

Information is limited at this time, but police say no officers were injured. It’s also unknown what caused the shooting and police have not provided any suspect information at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss