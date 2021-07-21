APD investigates homicide near San Pedro, Montgomery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday night. APD says officers were dispatched to the Courtyard Apartments in reference to a call about a female being shot.

APD says when officers arrived and they found a lifeless female. APD says there is no one in custody at this time. APD says officers were able to gather information of an individual wearing dark clothes possibly fleeing the scene at the time the incident occurred. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

