APD investigates homicide off west Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police say they responded to a shooting incident Monday afternoon on the 9300 block of Volcano Road near Central and 98th Street.

APD says that when officers were on the way to the call they received information that a male was shot and lying under a semi-trailer. APD says aid was rendered but the individual was beyond medical assistance. APD has not identified the victim.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide update as soon as they become available.

