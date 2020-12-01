APD investigates homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at an area near Lomas and Carlisle in response to a male who was on the sidewalk on Tuesday morning. Officers at the scene located a deceased male victim.

Authorities say the male did have trauma and was deceased when first responders arrived. Police report the male appears to be homeless and is not related to the address where he was found. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

