APD investigates homicide in northeast Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at an area near Lomas and Carlisle in response to a male who was on the sidewalk on Tuesday morning. Officers at the scene located a deceased male victim.

Authorities say the male did have trauma and was deceased when first responders arrived. Police report the male appears to be homeless and is not related to the address where he was found. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Latest Crime News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery