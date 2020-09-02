APD investigates homicide near State Fairgrounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday evening.

Police say at approximately 6:16 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Charleston Street, Northeast in reference to shots fired and possibly a person shot. Police say when officers arrived they discovered a male laying on the sidewalk, mortally wounded. Police say the male died at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the incident or if any arrests have been made.

