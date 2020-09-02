APD investigates homicide near State Fairgrounds

Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Friday, August 7, 2020.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday evening.

Police say at approximately 6:16 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Charleston Street, Northeast in reference to shots fired and possibly a person shot. Police say when officers arrived they discovered a male laying on the sidewalk, mortally wounded. Police say the male died at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the incident or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

