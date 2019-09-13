APD investigates graphic audio recording

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a viral Facebook post with a graphic audio recording.

The recording captures what sounds like several slapping sounds and a child crying. About 10,000 people have seen it over the last day.

The man who posted the recording claims it captures his neighbor “beating his kid” a few months ago. APD says it’s Crimes Against Children unit received the same recording Thursday and is now investigating.

They say the video is about a year old, but they are taking steps to “ensure the safety of the kids.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss