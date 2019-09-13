APD investigates graphic audio recording

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a viral Facebook post with a graphic audio recording.

The recording captures what sounds like several slapping sounds and a child crying. About 10,000 people have seen it over the last day.

The man who posted the recording claims it captures his neighbor “beating his kid” a few months ago. APD says it’s Crimes Against Children unit received the same recording Thursday and is now investigating.

They say the video is about a year old, but they are taking steps to “ensure the safety of the kids.”