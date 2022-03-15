ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash involving a street sweeper. Police say the crash happened at Carlisle and Menaul.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: How the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 14 de Marzo 2022
- Local Sports: Bad sportsmanship pulls focus from NM basketball championship
- Trending: Most popular girl names in the 60s in New Mexico
- Crime: Shooting in Albuquerque Foothills leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
APD says the sweeper truck was cleaning a parking lot and drove onto Menaul. A motorcycle driving westbound on Menaul hit the sweeper as it was going back into the parking lot. The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene. Police say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.