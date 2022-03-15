ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash involving a street sweeper. Police say the crash happened at Carlisle and Menaul.

APD says the sweeper truck was cleaning a parking lot and drove onto Menaul. A motorcycle driving westbound on Menaul hit the sweeper as it was going back into the parking lot. The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene. Police say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.