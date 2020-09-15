APD investigates fatal pedestrian crash on Montgomery east of I-25 frontage road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a fatal crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday morning in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are at the scene of the crash on Montgomery, just east of the I-25 frontage road.
Police state that the pedestrian has died. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes at this time.
This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
