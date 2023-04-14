ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motor Unit is investigating a pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque Friday morning. According to APD, officers responded to San Mateo Blvd. and Central Ave. after reports that two individuals were struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one individual in critical condition. That person was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

The other individual was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Currently, all directions of travel are blocked off at Central Blvd. and San Mateo Blvd. No other information has been released at this time.