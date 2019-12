Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash at 98th Street and Avalon on Tuesday morning. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in the area of 98th Street and Avalon on Tuesday morning.

APD reports that at this time, 98th Street is closed both north and southbound. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes as the crash will impact morning traffic.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.