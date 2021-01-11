APD investigates fatal pedestrian crash in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Monday evening in northwest Albuquerque. APD reports that a pedestrian died on the scene and 4th Street north of Griegos Road and south of Palo Duro is closed as police investigate.
No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
