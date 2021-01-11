APD investigates fatal pedestrian crash in northwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Monday evening in northwest Albuquerque. APD reports that a pedestrian died on the scene and 4th Street north of Griegos Road and south of Palo Duro is closed as police investigate.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Next Read:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES