APD investigates fatal pedestrian crash in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family wants answers on why no charges have yet to be filed in a crash they said killed their loved one. It happened on Christmas Eve around 7 p.m. Janie Duran said she was driving on Bridge Blvd. SW and 5 Points Rd SW with her mom, four-year-old son, and his dad in the car.

Duran claims two other cars were racing when one hit her car, causing her to lose control and hit a tree. She said the car that hit her hit a pole and the third car drove off. She said her mom was trapped in the wreck. "I said mom are you ok? Mom, are you ok? She wouldn't answer me. She wasn't responsive," Duran said. She said she was able to do CPR and authorities on the scene helped free her mom who was then transported to UNM Hospital where she later died. Duran said she's called Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office about four times in the past two weeks but hasn't been able to get any information on the crash or the other driver.