APD investigates fatal one-vehicle accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are currently investigating a fatal accident that happened in northeast Albuquerque Friday night.

Police say witnesses reported a black 2019 Nissan traveling the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Wyoming from Lomas. The driver went off the roadway, struck a light pole and traveled down the embankment between eastbound I-40 and the Wyoming exit.

The driver died on scene. This is an ongoing story and News 13 will provide updates when they become available.

