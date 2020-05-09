APD investigates fatal one-vehicle accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are currently investigating a fatal accident that happened in northeast Albuquerque Friday night.
Police say witnesses reported a black 2019 Nissan traveling the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Wyoming from Lomas. The driver went off the roadway, struck a light pole and traveled down the embankment between eastbound I-40 and the Wyoming exit.
The driver died on scene. This is an ongoing story and News 13 will provide updates when they become available.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites