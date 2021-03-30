APD investigates deadly shooting at SE apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex, notorious for crime, near Louisiana and Gibson. APD says at approximately 4:46 p.m., officers were called to the complex in reference to a male being shot. APD says the man died on the scene.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Meanwhile, the Rising Phoenix apartments have been a problem property for years, riddled with crime, code violations, and homeless issues. The city has been trying to get the property owner to clean it up.