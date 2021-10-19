APD investigates 5 road rage-related homicides this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have investigated five road rage-related homicides this year, something they say is alarming. The most recent happened last Friday night near Montgomery and Morris.

APD says the driver of a sedan, now identified as 20-year-old Kevin Lerma-Hernandez, was arguing with a passenger in another car. They say he was shot and taken to the hospital where he died. APD is advising drivers to do their best to avoid situations that could lead to further confrontation. APD offers the following tips:

  • Use your horn sparingly
  • Don’t challenge an aggressive driver by speeding up
  • Avoid eye contact
  • Ignore gestures and refuse to return them
  • Report all incidents of road rage or aggressive driving to law enforcement. If possible, include a vehicle description, license number, location and direction of travel.
  • If you are actively involved in a road rage incident call 911. If you are reporting after the incident is over, please call 505-242-COPS.

