APD investigates homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday.

Initially, officers were investigating a suspicious death in the area of 7201 Lomas Blvd. According to police, a deceased male was discovered by a passer-by.

The name of the deceased individual has not been released and police have not said if there are any suspects in custody.

Police are also investigating an incident that happened near 1001 Madeira Drive in southeast Albuquerque. Information is limited at this time, but police say a woman was taken to a local hospital and in very critical condition.

This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.