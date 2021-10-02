APD investigate west side fatal pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an early morning fatal pedestrian crash that happened in the area of Coors and I-40. Police were called to the area around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning and learned a pedestrian was crossing Coors from the west near the I-40 on-ramp.

Officials say a large pickup truck traveling south on Coors hit the pedestrian and caused significant injuries. The driver of the truck fled the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not sure whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. This story is developing.

