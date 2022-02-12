ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an unattended death discovered Friday. Officials say police found a dead body in an apartment on the 1000 block of Central SW, west of downtown.
They say, due to this being an unattended death, homicide detectives will be conducting a precautionary investigation. This story is developing.