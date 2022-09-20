ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near 94th and Central Tuesday. APD says officers responded to the area and found the dead individual on the side of the road. They say this incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. No other information is available at this time.
APD investigate suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
by: Isaac Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now