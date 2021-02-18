APD investigate suspicious death in northwest part of city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently on the scene of a suspicious death reported at a northwest home. The Albuquerque Police Department says police responded just after 2 p.m. to a home on the 5000 block of Glendale Road NW Thursday and discovered a dead body.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene. The identity of the body or cause of death are unknown at this point. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.