APD investigate Saturday night crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is investigating two crashes on the westside Saturday night.

The first happened after 8 p.m. on Central and 86th Street. Police say two cars were possibly racing before the crash. One person has died and another was taken to the hospital.

The second crash happened at 8:30 at Coors and Iliff. A pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

